Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Raised by General Partner Inc.

General Partner Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 4.8% of General Partner Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MA opened at $376.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20. The company has a market capitalization of $356.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

