McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $293.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.75.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

