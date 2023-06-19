Mears Group (LON:MER) Price Target Raised to GBX 280

Mears Group (LON:MER – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Numis Securities from GBX 275 ($3.44) to GBX 280 ($3.50) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.44) target price on shares of Mears Group in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Mears Group Price Performance

Shares of Mears Group stock opened at GBX 285 ($3.57) on Friday. Mears Group has a 1-year low of GBX 178.50 ($2.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 285.50 ($3.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 232.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 213.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £314.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,096.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Mears Group Increases Dividend

About Mears Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $3.25. Mears Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,846.15%.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

