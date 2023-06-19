MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

MEI Pharma Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.97. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 64.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,250,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,623 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 49,526 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MEI Pharma by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,804,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in MEI Pharma by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 70,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

