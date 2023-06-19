Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) versus Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Head to Head Analysis

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Meliá Hotels International and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meliá Hotels International N/A N/A N/A Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 21.94% 34.17% 8.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meliá Hotels International and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meliá Hotels International N/A N/A N/A ($0.34) -17.64 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $1.50 billion 3.95 $355.00 million $3.53 19.51

Dividends

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Meliá Hotels International. Meliá Hotels International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Meliá Hotels International pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Meliá Hotels International pays out -9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Meliá Hotels International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Meliá Hotels International and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meliá Hotels International 3 2 1 0 1.67 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0 1 5 0 2.83

Meliá Hotels International currently has a consensus price target of $5.55, suggesting a potential downside of 6.72%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $87.14, suggesting a potential upside of 26.53%. Given Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Meliá Hotels International.

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats Meliá Hotels International on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. It operates through Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Other Business Linked to Hotel Management, Real Estate, and Vacation Club segments. The company operates hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO. It also operates vacation club; develops and operates real estate properties; and engages in the casinos and tour-operator activities. The company was formerly known as Sol Meliá, S.A. and changed its name to Meliá Hotels International, S.A. in June 2011. Meliá Hotels International, S.A. was founded in 1956 and is based in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels. It is also involved in the reward loyalty program business. The company's hotel brand portfolios include Super 8, Days Inn, Travelodge, Microtel, Howard Johnson, La Quinta, Ramada, Baymont, AmericInn, Wingate, Wyndham Alltra, Wyndham Garden, Ramada Encore, Hawthorn, Trademark Collection, TRYP, Wyndham, Wyndham Grand, Dazzler, Esplendor, Dolce, Vienna House, and Registry Collection. It operates a hotel portfolio of 24 hotel brands with affiliated hotels located in approximately 95 countries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

