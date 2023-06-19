Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Cut by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 52,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 67,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $109.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $277.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.39 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

