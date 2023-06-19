Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,683 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 28.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 442 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. New Street Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,749 shares of company stock worth $9,119,323. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ META opened at $281.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $287.85. The company has a market capitalization of $720.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

