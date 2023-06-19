Michael Haack Sells 5,000 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Haack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of Eagle Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total value of $4,634,480.20.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

EXP opened at $170.42 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $172.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 681.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

