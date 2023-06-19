Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 23,892 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,892 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up about 1.5% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 1.09% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $36,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $93.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.54. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

