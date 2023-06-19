Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 27,631 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,631 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $61.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $53.80. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

