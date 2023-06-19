Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 37,724 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 342,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,724 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $17,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 972.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 157,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $51.30 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

