Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,320,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,567 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 76,795.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,725,000 after acquiring an additional 311,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after acquiring an additional 226,851 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,104,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWV stock opened at $252.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.17 and a 200-day moving average of $232.94. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $254.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

