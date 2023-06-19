Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 333 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $329.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $333.14.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

