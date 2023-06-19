Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 46,607 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 531.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,607 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $161.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $162.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.