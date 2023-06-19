Mission Wealth Management LP Buys Shares of 20,395 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $114.25 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $128.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day moving average of $115.28.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.