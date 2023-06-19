Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $56.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

