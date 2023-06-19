Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $29,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $272.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $275.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

