Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KWB Wealth raised its position in shares of Boeing by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Boeing by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $219.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.15. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

