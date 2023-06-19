Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,564 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $523.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $503.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $232.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $443.20 and a 1 year high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

