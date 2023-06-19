Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,418,094 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,878,523.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 4,677,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677,396 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,319 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,928,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,656,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $41.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.