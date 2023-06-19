Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.61 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $98.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.