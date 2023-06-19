Mission Wealth Management LP Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $405.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $308.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $383.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

