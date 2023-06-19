Mission Wealth Management LP Has $5.91 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,019 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.37% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 127,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 71,137 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $34.47 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.