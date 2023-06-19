Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.9% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $140,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $197.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

