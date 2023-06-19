Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,603 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after buying an additional 12,780,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,644,000 after buying an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,375,000 after buying an additional 394,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.73.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

