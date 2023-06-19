Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 877 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $101.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.68. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.77 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

