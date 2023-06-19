Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,960,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,065 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.5% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $131,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $68.48 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.96.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

