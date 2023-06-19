Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,253,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,302,000 after purchasing an additional 817,727 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 148,073 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,420,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,387,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,422,000 after buying an additional 108,117 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $54.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.94. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $58.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

