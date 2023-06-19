Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

