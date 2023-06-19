Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.06% of AppFolio worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 2.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of APPF opened at $173.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.00 and its 200 day moving average is $126.81. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.72 and a fifty-two week high of $178.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.52). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

APPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

