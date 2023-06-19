Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 107 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $217.08 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.61.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

