Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 281,796 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 281,796 shares during the period. Ready Capital comprises 0.6% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 1.32% of Ready Capital worth $14,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ready Capital Stock Performance
Shares of RC opened at $11.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.38.
Ready Capital Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.
Ready Capital Profile
Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ready Capital (RC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.