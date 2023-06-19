Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 4,644 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $22,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 135,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $701,000. Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 873,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 122,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $156.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

