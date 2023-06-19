Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 5,224 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.15.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

