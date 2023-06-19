Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 7,009 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 29,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.50 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.10.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.