Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,942 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.07% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

