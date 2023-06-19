Mitchells & Butlers’ (MAB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 290 ($3.63) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 213 ($2.67) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 275 ($3.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 212.60 ($2.66).

Shares of MAB stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,390.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.53. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 99.70 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 224.36 ($2.81). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 189.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 167.56.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

