Monero Price Reaches $138.31 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $60.49 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $138.31 or 0.00523830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,404.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00292016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013356 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00057626 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.00402642 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003787 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,294,066 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

