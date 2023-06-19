Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 41 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after buying an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hershey by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,202,000 after buying an additional 369,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,967 shares of company stock valued at $30,260,375 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hershey Trading Down 0.1 %

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

HSY stock opened at $260.72 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $202.45 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.87.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

