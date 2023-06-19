Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Buys 257 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE RTX opened at $97.74 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

