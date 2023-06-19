Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VIG opened at $161.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $162.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

