Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 53,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 92,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average is $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $77.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

