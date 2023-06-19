Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $620,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,055,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $185.94 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.45 and a 200-day moving average of $180.44.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

