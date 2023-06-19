Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 143 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $142.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.92. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.