Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after buying an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 586.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,831,000 after buying an additional 422,442 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,772.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 295,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,833,000 after buying an additional 293,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $342.95 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $348.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.21.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.