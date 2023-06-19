Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 3.5% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $158,001,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $55.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $56.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

