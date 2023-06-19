Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 95,546 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,546 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $73.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.45. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.