Morgan Stanley Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $500.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $382.43.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $426.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 222.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $437.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.19.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.5% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $666,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $282,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $1,681,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $348,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.