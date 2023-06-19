MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MOR. UBS Group assumed coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MorphoSys from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.30 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.40.

MorphoSys Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MOR opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $7.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MorphoSys

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 222.19%. Equities research analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,056,000. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 66.7% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 640.9% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 896,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 775,585 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 95.4% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 121,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 59,558 shares in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

