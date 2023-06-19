MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $97.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $98.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.03.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

